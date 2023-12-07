'I was ready and prepared..': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on Monaz Mevawalla replacing her in TMKOC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TMKOC is one of the most popular comedy shows on Indian television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest running comedy shows on Indian television, has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Several original starcast have left the show in recent years and accused its makers of work ethics and wrong behaviour. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who used to play Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, left the show earlier this year and accused the creator Asit Kumar Modi and others of sexual harassment. Now, the makers have finally found her characters' replacement, which will be played by Monaz Mevawalla.

Reacting to the news, Jennifer opened up and said that she always knew that this thing would happen one day. In a talk with ETimes, also spoke about the recent 'Boycott TMKOC' trend on social media. ''This time when I left the show on March 7 I was very confident that I’m not returning back. So the attachment died with the entire team. I was ready and prepared for this day.''

Talking about Monaz as new Roshan on the show, she said, ''Recently, I had also read somewhere that the makers are looking for a new Roshan and I was ready. Like I shared with you earlier, I wanted to release the attachment with Roshan. I wanted to bless whoever was stepping into my shoes to play the role. I want the person to be happy and prosperous. I want the new person to be accepted by the viewers also. Because acceptance nahi hogi audience ki toh things get difficult. If it is her destiny, why shouldn’t she get a chance?

Revealing her bonding with Monaz, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said, ''Monaz is a very cute, good girl. We are friends on social media also. Her father Firdaus Mevawalla has worked in Taarak Mehta earlier. We worked together and had discussed Monaz and she is a talented girl, beautiful and bubbly. I feel she will be able to do justice with the role. All the best to her.''

