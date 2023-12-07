'Perfect candidate for reverse psychology': Vicky Kaushal on how consensus is reached in house with Katrina

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur was released in cinemas on December 1

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani became the latest guests on the popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. On the episode, Vicky revealed that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif is 'the perfect candidate for reverse psychology'.

During the ‘Koffee Shots’ round, the show host Karan Johar, asked the guests if they had cracked the code to get their spouses to do what they want.

While Kiara didn’t have an answer to this, Vicky spilled the beans about how consensus is reached in the Kaushal house.

Talking about the same, Vicky said, “Katrina is a perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree on something, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and says, 'BTW I see the point in what you're saying', and then she comes around”.

Vicky on his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan

The Sam Bahadur actor shared one incident of shooting for Dunki, which is SRK's third release of 2023.

''I'll share an incident, one of the shoot dates, he had to rush to Delhi for some very important work and it couldn't have happened at another time or another day and it was a very critical kind of a moment in the film for my character which was with him and he just couldn't be there for that shot and I had to give that shot with a body double and he had to rush,'' he said.

''After he got done with his work which was like insanely important in Delhi, late in the night, he had called which I missed because there was an event and then he messaged me. A long message saying, ‘Vicky, wo shot hum dobaara karenge. I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn't be there to give just the cues, I couldn't be there, We’ll do that shot again’. I had to call him and convince him ki nahi Raju sir is happy and it went okay and there is no need and pata nahi mujhse waapis hoga ki bhi nahi but I was nervous, But he was like, no, we will do it again, I am feeling terrible that I couldn't be there,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan is in its eighth season and has witnessed several guests including Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, among others.

It streams on Disney+ Hotstar and new episode comes out every Wednesday midnight.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Read: ‘Take all decisions..’: SRK to fan inspired by Dunki and wants to come back India

Latest Entertainment News