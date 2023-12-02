‘Take all decisions..’: SRK to fan inspired by Dunki and wants to come back India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki is set to release in cinemas on occasion of Christmas.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for his third release of 2023 titled Dunki, on Saturday took to his Instagram and held an 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter). The Jawan star regularly held the session on the social media platform to interact with his fans across the world.

Meanwhile, SRK's upcoming flick Dunki tells the story of four friends who share a common dream of going to England. As per IMDb, Dunki is a heartwarming saga of a perilous journey, borders, friendships, nostalgia for home. One of the actor's fans on X named Saloni wrote that she is living in Canada for last 8 years and after listening to Dunki's latest track's lyrics she is not feeling like staying abroad anymore. Replying to his fan, Shah Rukh wrote, ''Arre yaar….i also feel India is the best but take all decisions carefully. Sometimes we have to do work outside and make a life for ourselves.''

Another fan asked the actor the reason behind choosing Taapsee in the film and not anyone else. SRK in his reply said, ''@taapsee is so awesome in the film!! Really really good too much fun and learning with her as an actor.''

Craze for Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs, popularly known for their innovative ways of connecting with the favourite star and promoting his films, are once again stepping up their game for Dunki. In a unique twist, mirroring the film's theme where SRK's character crosses borders for his loved ones, the fans will choose the legal way to travel.

About the film Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan.Dunki features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas

