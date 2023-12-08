'I can't see this': Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur reacts to his climax scene in Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB Bobby Deol played the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

2023 has been one of the best years for Bollywood's popular siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. After a long gap, Sunny Deol tasted massive success with Gadar 2, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema, now Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his latest offering Animal. Ever since the film's released in cinemas, he has been garnering accolades from film critics and the audience. In the film, Bobby played the antagonist, Abrar Haque, who dies in the climax scene. In a talk with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol revealed his mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to his death scene.

''My mom was like, 'Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata (Don't do such films, I can't see this),'' she said. During the chat, Bobby also talked about his father Dharmendra's role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said that he couldn't watch it as Dharmendra's character dies in the film.

Reacting to his mother's take on the film, he said, ''I told her, 'Look, I'm standing in front of you; I just played a part'. But she's very happy. The amount of phone calls she's getting; all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released.''

Meanwhile, the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has already grossed over Rs 500 crore within a week of its theatrical release.

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

