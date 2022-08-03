Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 52 Gaz ka Daman fame Prem Vats chosen as ambassador by Ministry of Culture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 52 Gaz ka Daman fame Prem Vats

Popular Actor Prem Vats has been chosen as the ambassador by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to embark 75th Independence Day of India.

It is important to mention that today this 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an ambitious program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is being celebrated with gaiety across the country to mark the completion of 75 years of independence of the country.

Prem Vats made his debut with Sheesha Dekhungi opposite well-known Haryanvi actor, dancer and Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary. After that, he was also seen in the superhit '52 Gaz ka Daman' and Tata Sumo. After that Prem Vats tried his hand at comedy too and he has also been successful. Apart from acting, Prem Vats is also very popular on social media and enjoys a great fan following among the youth. Prem Vats has 1.6 million followers on Instagram

Prem has also worked with rapper Badshah Honey Singh Singer Aditya Narayan and Big Boss and Roadies fame Prince Narula.

Not only is the actor and dancer making his presence felt on the internet, but he is also in talks with various directors and producers for music videos and web shows. When asked about it, Prem chose to not speak much about it. However, the actor said, "I am in talks with directors, music labels and producers. Things are still in the development stage, so I cannot reveal anything until it is concrete."

As Prem Vats keeps his fans hooked on his dance videos, it would be interesting to see him as an actor. We wish the actor lots of luck, and we are hoping to see some excellent content in his upcoming projects soon.

