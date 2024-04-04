Ashutosh Rana seeks blessings at iconic Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Ashutosh Rana will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2.

Versatile actor Ashutosh Rana was spotted offering prayers at the iconic Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He even attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' at the temple. He was seen wearing a white kurta paired with a Nehru jacket and also had a red-coloured shawl around his neck. According to the priests of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta, and after that, 'abhishek' of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. This was followed by the 'Bhasma Aarti' along with the beating of drums and the blowing of conch shells.

Watch the clip:

Ashutosh Rana is renowned for his roles in films such as Dushman and Sangharsh and has also appeared in films like Pathaan, War, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, Simmba, and Raaz, among several others.

Ashutosh Rana's future projects

He will be next seen in director Ayan Mukerji's action thriller film War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and NTR Jr in the lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik Roshan's character in a post-credit scene from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, generating excitement among fans for the upcoming sequel. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from this, he also has Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava and Umesh Shukla's directorial in the pipeline.

