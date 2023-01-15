Army Day 2023: Shershaah to Major, 5 best films honouring valor of The Indian Army

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@M_NAWAARA Posters of Shershaah, URI and Major

Bollywood has always crafted the bravery of the Indian army with accuracy and presented before its audiences the sacrifices and dedication it takes to serve one’s own country. Right from the sacrifices of soldiers to wars with other countries, films have been produced to pay tribute to the brave hearts and to showcase the brutality of war at the borders. Be it fighting internal battles or winning against other countries, there are a number of movies to stir our souls. As we celebrate Army Day, here's a look at 5 films that are based on the Indian Army and wars.

Shershah

The film revolves around the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bikram Batra from his first army posting to his death in Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra was seen playing the role of the Captain while Kiara Advani played the role of his lover. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie was helmed by Vishnuvardhan. Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra was honoured with Param Vir Chakra after he sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999.

Major

The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film is a heartfelt tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his family. The plot revolves not only around the courage and patriotism of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan but also the sacrifices of his family. Advi Shesh plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and Saiee Manjrekar plays Isha, his spouse. The film is written by Advi Sesh, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and produced by Sony Pictures International and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

URI: The Surgical Strike

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, URI: The Surgical Strike is a film based on the Indian Army starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari. The movie is based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army against militant launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) in 2016. It is a retaliation attack after 19 Indian soldiers were killed and 30 others injured. The film is a fictionalized version of the true events.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij in key roles. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena who was a flight lieutenant and the first Indian Air Force woman who served the country in the Kargil War.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

The movie is based on the true incidents of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The movie narrates how with true dedication the Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik with the help of 300 local women reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours. The movie starred Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the main roles.

