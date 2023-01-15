Makar Sankranti 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu bring festivities with warm wishes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DABBOORATNANI Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu's Twitter upload

Makar Sankranti 2023: Festivals are something that has no boundaries, they are the same for everyone and carry the same level of excitement even for celebrities. As the country is celebrating Makar Sankranti, several celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Rishab Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and more, took to their social media handles to wish their fans love and happiness in their life.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wished fans on Makar Sankranti and Pongal in his own style. "T 4527 - My greetings to all for the culmination of festivities ... peace, calm, celebration .. Lohri .. Maha Sankranti .. Pongal ..".

Mahesh Babu's wish read, "Here's wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous #Sankranti!'

Rishab Shetty, last seen in Kantara, posted a family photo while wishing fans on Sankranti. "Sesame and jaggery..Let's share happiness with everyone..Happy Makar Sankranti to all," he tweeted.

The Liger actor, Vijay Deverakonda shared these lovely family photos celebrating the festival.

Kajol dropped a clip from her movie 'My Name Is Khan' along with a quirky caption. She wrote, "Should I be eating the ladoo today? #HappyMakarSankranti."

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti, which is one of the most auspicious times in the year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

(With inputs from ANI)

