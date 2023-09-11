AR Rahman's Twitter bio changed amid concert disaster; organisers apologise for mismanagement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARRAHMANFANS AR Rahman

Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman teamed with ACTC Events for his concert titled 'Marakuma Nenjam', which took at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Panaiyur. Soon, he along with the event organiser was slammed for mismanagement. Traffic snarls, angry audience denied access despite coughing up huge sums, crying children and jostling people -- these were some of the scenes described by the fans. While Rahman promised to refund the ticket amount to those who missed out on the show, the organisers ACTC Events, said they take 'full responsibility' of the mismanagement.

A number of social media posts showed people complaining of being unable to reach the venue due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) that even reportedly affected the movement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy. There was no proper direction from the event team or the police. After severe backlash, ACTC Events took to X to extend their apology. "Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," ACTC said in the post, which was reposted by Rahman.

Meanwhile, Rahman in a post on X said, "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos. in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap."

AR Rahman's Twitter Bio

After the incident, AR Rahman reportedly changed his X (formerly Twitter) bio. Earlier, Rahman's bio read, "Grammy and Academy Award winning musician. Writer, Producer & Composer of the movie #99Songs." however, now, it has been changed to "Tweets by Administrator."

AR Rahman's Twitter bio

The lack of proper parking facilities, overcrowding, volume issue, stampede were some of the major problems faced by thousands of Rahman's fans.

