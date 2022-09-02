Anupam Kher lauds Kangana Ranaut as director, says she 'whispers suggestions in my ear'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi In Emergency

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Anupam Kher will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture, 'Emergency'. In this movie, the veteran actor will be essaying the role of Bharat Ratna awardee Jayaprakash Narayan. Kangana will be playing the lead role of Indira Gandhi. In a media interview, Anupam Kher shared his experience working with Kangana as a director, “I recently did a schedule with Kangana and she’s a brilliant director. She would whisper suggestions in my ear that would just leave me mesmerised".

Replying to this, Kangana took to Instagram and shared, "Always so kind and gracious.” The actress has also expressed her views on onboarding Anupam Kher for the role of JP Narayan and said, "J P Narayan was the most powerful human being to have happened after Mahatma Gandhi in politics in recent Indian history. The kind of influence he had on people was enormous. I wanted an actor who had the personality and calibre to match up to that larger-than-life persona of Lok Neta, J P Narayan."

Further, she added, "Anupam ji with his stature, his acting skills, his overall persona fit into the role perfectly. I am privileged and humbled that he chose my script. I am nobody to choose him. He chose my script and I am honoured, to say the least." Both the actors seemed to be praising each other in their own way. Anupam Kher reverted by stating, "Kangana's interpretation of J P Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it's also the truth that J P Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character but also because that's what he was. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero."

The movie is a period drama which revolves around the true events that happened under the leadership of one of the most powerful Prime Miniter of India, Indira Gandhi. Emergency is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

