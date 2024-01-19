Animal OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor's film likely to arrive on OTT with extended cut | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas on December 1, 2023.

Bollywood: After a blockbuster theatrical run, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's action drama flick Animal is all set to arrive on the OTT platform. Several media reports now suggest that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will land on Netflix with an extended cut. Animal film was already considered longer than a usual Hindi film, as its actual theatrical runtime was over 3 hours and 20 minutes. Now, the reports suggest that the Aninmal OTT version of the film will have 8 more minutes of footage and the extended version will reportedly feature added scenes of Rashmika, giving a new tangent to her role.

Recently, the Animal movie director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also accepted the existence of the extended version for its OTT release. He admitted that the extended version will feature those cuts which were earlier deleted from the theatrical version.

Earlier, ahead of the film's release, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its verdict on Animal by giving it an 'A' certification. The CBFC also demanded five cuts in the film.

About Ranbir Kapoor Animal Film and Box Office performance

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay (Ranbir), the son of Balbir (Anil), a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father, following which Ranvijay plans to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

On box office front, the film was a huge commercial success and went on to gross over Rs 800 crore globally, making it one of the most successgul Hindi film ever.

