Main Atal Hoon Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi brings Atal Bihari Bajpayee to life PERFECTLY

Official poster of Main Atal Hoon. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Main Atal Hoon

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024 Director: Ravi Jadhav

Genre: Biographical

Main Atal Hoon is releasing in theaters on January 19. The film is a biographical documentation. Pankaj Tripathi plays the lead role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film. The story of the film underlines every small and big aspect of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. You will be curious to know how powerful the story of the film is. You would also like to know how Pankaj Tripathi's acting was. In such a situation, we have brought a perfect and accurate review for you, which you must read before watching the film.

The Story

The film tries to touch every aspect of Atal Bihari Bajpayee's life in two hours. The story of Main Atal Hoon begins with Vajpayee's soft-warm attitude towards Pakistan. Then the story goes into flashback. The story progresses with the father's contribution in becoming a good speaker as well as a successful person and a great politician. Starting from childhood to adulthood, the journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from becoming a fearless worker of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to becoming the Prime Minister of the country is shown in this story. There is also a vivid depiction of how Atal Bihari Vajpayee's love story turns into patriotism. It is shown how Vajpayee, who considered Hedgewar as his ideal while contributing to independence, met Pandit Deendayal and became close to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The film gives a glimpse of his political career and also emphasizes his achievements, which include nuclear testing to victory in the Kargil war. Powerful speeches from Parliament and the UN are also included. An attempt has been made to show his decisive actions as Prime Minister and his broken heart in the Karsevak shooting incident. The film also focuses on the no-confidence motion along with victory and defeat in the elections. Overall, the film shows both the difficult and successful phases of his life. His poems have also been used appropriately in the film.

Acting

Even without copying, Pankaj Tripathi presented the image of Atal Bihari Vajpayee very well. Pankaj may not have been able to imitate Atal Bihari completely, but he has tried to imitate his posture, hand movements and facial expressions. It is not at all easy to portray Vajpayee exactly on screen. It is difficult for any actor to have the same grip on Hindi as Vajpayee had, hence choosing Pankaj for this role was right. Coming from the Hindi belt, his command over Hindi is visible in the film. Poems and speech style make up for a lot of the shortcomings. Vajpayee's poems have complemented every shortcoming of his life, in the same way these poems and speeches have complemented Pankaj's acting. Overall, Pankaj has been successful in conveying Vajpayee's ideas to the people. Ekta Kaul has done a good job in the role of Vajpayee's love interest Rajkumari. Apart from the world of TV, his work has come to the fore. Piyush Mishra is in the role of Vajpayee's father Kedar along with being the narrator in the film. His impression is indelible even in a small role. Daya Shankar Pandey has given the right color to the important character of Deendayal Upadhyay. He is also a well-known name in the TV industry.

Direction

Ravi Jadav has directed Main Atal Hoon. The direction also deserves praise. Without any pretense, it is a big thing in itself to cover the journey of Atal from his childhood to his dedication towards the country in 2 hours. Not only this, every life stage has been given equal importance in the film. It is not easy to show the story of his transformation from childhood to youth and then from a volunteer to a great politician, but due to the unmatched direction, every detail of life was shown, be it hand movements or Pankaj's repeated words like Vajpayee.

Cinematography and editing

Talking about cinematography and editing, wide, long and close up shots have been used extensively in the film. In rallies, wide shots have been taken to show the crowd and close up shots have been taken to show emotions. Apart from this, many shots have been taken keeping the shadow in mind. To make the scenes shown in the Parliament more alive, lights have been used as if the sunlight is falling directly on Atal Bihari Vajpayee. By doing this, the focus on his character has increased further, making him appear grand. The editing of the film is also excellent and good use of colors is shown. Actual footage has also been used at many places.

Music

The music makes the film more powerful. Amazing lyrics that fit the situation perfectly. Wherever the story has started falling apart, songs have been used appropriately. This has helped in keeping the audience engaged and due to this the story has not weakened. Salim Suleman, Payal Dev, Kailash Kher and Amit Raj are the music composers in the film.

Verdict

If you want to understand Atal Bihari Vajpayee then definitely watch the film Main Atal Hoon. It also shows some aspects of him that people are not aware of. Apart from being a politician, this film will also help in understanding how Atal was in his personal life.