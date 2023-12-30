Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to land on OTT in January 2024? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was released in cinemas on December 1, 2023.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is one of the most successful films of 2023. The movie grossed over Rs 800 crore globally and became Ranbir's biggest blockbuster of his career. The film garnered mostly positive reviews not only from the film critics but also from the audience. Those who have still not watched the film in theatres are eagerly waiting for it to arrive on a OTT platform. Well, there is a piece of good news for the movie-buffs, who are waiting for Animal, as a recent report suggests that the film will be landing on an OTT platform in the last week of January 2024.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post mentioning the release date of Animal on the OTT platform. As per his tweet, the film will be released on Netflix on January 26.

However, there is no official confirmation from either the star cast or the makers of the film.

Animal Review

In her review for Animal, India TV journalist Shruti Kaushal wrote, ''Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film. A few bits of the film don’t make any sense and are lengthy for no reason. The never-ending action sequences are taxing. However, it is entertaining and leaves you intrigued for Animal Park.''

Deets about the film Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

