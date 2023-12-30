Aamir Khan's daughter Ira all set to marry Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai, followed by reception in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to tie the knot on January 3, 2024.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her fiance Nupur Shikhare are set to marry on January 3, 2024. Many reports were doing rounds on the internet that the duo will be tying the know in a simple Maharashtrian style wedding but now as per a report by IANS, their intimate wedding will be held in Mumbai, which will be followed by a court marriage. After the registration, the couple will host a lavish reception in Jaipur, which will be attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

The duo got engaged in Italy in 2022, following which they hosted an engagement party in Mumbai for close friends and family.

A few days ago, the wedding celebration began wherein the family members and close friends of the couple were enjoying the Maharashtrian cuisine.

Actress Mithila Palkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture on her Stories wherein she can be seen with the bride and the groom.

In another Insta Stories, Ira can be seen posing with her boyfriend Nupur along with Mithila and two other family members. For the celebrations, Ira donned a red-coloured saree while Nupur wore a long red kurta along with a black pajama.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations.

Earlier this year in October, Ira shared an appreciation post for her fiance Nupur Shikhare and called him her 'integral part'.

In the post, she even shared a series of picture from heer engagement day. Along with the pictures, she penned a long note for her partner and wrote, ''I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more.'

