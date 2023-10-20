Friday, October 20, 2023
     
HACKED! Anil Kapoor's Instagram posts disappear

On Friday, Anil Kapoor's Instagram posts were deleted and his DP showed an image of Mr India. Read details.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2023 16:41 IST
Anil Kapoor Instagram
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has captivated generations of movie enthusiasts with his films like Mr India, Taal, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and the most recent one, Thank You For Coming. On Friday, the actor hogged headlines after his Instagram handle started behaving like Mr India. If you go to the actor's Instagram account, you will find no posts but more than 5 million followers wondering if his account got hacked. Well, it's not sure if the actor deleted all his posts and hinted at some possible project or if his account fell prey to cybercrime. 

Kapoor enjoys a fan following of 5.8 million followers with more than 300 following.

Take a look here: 

India Tv - Anil Kapoor

Image Source : SCREENGRABAnil Kapoor's Instagram handle

Soon after Anil Kapoor's handle turned into Mr India, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story and reacted to the same. Taking a screenshot of her father's handle, she wrote, "Dad?"

See here: 

India Tv - Anil Kapoor instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSonam Kapoor's Instagram story

For those coming late to the story, Anil Kapoor recently appeared as Bhumi Pednekar's love interest in Thank You For Coming. The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Reddy Vanga's Animal and will portray the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in titular roles. 

