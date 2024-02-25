Allu Arjun’s son sings Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki song, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Shahrukh Khan is the king of hearts of fans, be it Bollywood or Hollywood. Everyone knows that Shahrukh Khan's fans are present in every corner of the world. But, one cute fan who is a big fan of the actor is none other than Allu Arjun’s song Ayaan. A video of him singing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki popular song Lutt Putt Gaya is going viral.

Allu Arjun’s son won the hearts of the netiznes with his cuteness. Fans flooded the comment section to appreciate his singing. One user wrote, “So Sweet”. Another user wrote, “Last mein and beech beech mein srk jaisa krne ka try kiya isne... super cute...Bs lyrics iski aadhi khud ki hai”. Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in 2011. The couple has two children daughter Arha and son Ayaan. The superstar often posts video and pictures with his family on social media.

Allu Arjun's upcoming film

Meanwhile on the work front, Allu Arju will next be seen in the second instalment of Pushpa titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Fans across the country have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the sequel of Pushpa. The film will release in cinemas across the world on 15th August this year.

About Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover (brother of comedian-actor Sunil Grover). The film tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream to settle down abroad. For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration.

