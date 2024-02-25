Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s boat date in Sydney ahead of Era’s tour | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has emerged to be one of the most celebrated pop stars in recent times. Ahead of Eras Tour, Taylor Swift was spotted with Travis Kelce enjoying a boat date in Sydney, before Kelce departs from the city. Pictures of the lovebirds are now going viral on social media.

Fans couldn’t keep calm seeing the duo together spending time with each other. Fans flooded the comment section and showered blessings for them. One user wrote, “His quick trip to Australia and this boat date makes me believe that they were definitely celebrating their 6 month anniversary”. Another wrote, “So glad they were able to do that! Sydney is such a beautiful city, viewed at night from the water”.

Many fans were in awe of Taylor Swift as how much energy she has to spend time with her man despite hectic schedule. One user wrote, “How has this woman enough energy to go on a boat date after performing a 3.5 hours show??”. Another user wrote, “She always comes out backstage in a blue dress after Karma, but the way she changed her clothes from backstage to go straight to her date with her man...priceless!”. “You’re telling me she had that energy after playing a 3.5 hour set and having to play another one the day after??!”.

Meanwhile on the work front, Taylor Swift had announced her upcoming album. She took to social media to share posters and wrote in the caption, "All's fair in love and poetry...New album THE TORTURED POET'S DEPARTMENT. Out April 19". In the next picture, a few lines she has posted, "And so I enter into evidence...My tarnished coat of arms, my muses, acquired like bruises....My talismans and charms...The tick, tick, tick of love bombs.....My veins of pitch-black ink.....All's fair in love and poetry...Sincerely. The Chairman of the Tortured Poet's Department".

