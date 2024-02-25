Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear dominates, check out the complete winner list

SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear dominates, check out the complete winner list

SAG Awards 2024: While Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy won for “Oppenheimer”, "The Bear" also bagged awards. Scroll down to who won awards and in which category.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2024 9:17 IST
Oppenheimer and The Bear
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Oppenheimer and The Bear

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards which honours actors from film and television, was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony featured a bunch of well-renowned presenters including Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain and Robert Downey Jr. among others. Let’s take a look at the complete winner list. 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series 

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series 

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” 

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Succession” 

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Bear”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture 

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series 

“The Last of Us”

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and others arrive in style

Also Read: Fida to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 6 films that proves Shahid Kapoor’s versatility | Birthday Special

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement