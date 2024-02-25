SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear dominates, check out the complete winner list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Oppenheimer and The Bear

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards which honours actors from film and television, was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony featured a bunch of well-renowned presenters including Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain and Robert Downey Jr. among others. Let’s take a look at the complete winner list.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Bear”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“The Last of Us”

