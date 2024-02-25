SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear dominates, check out the complete winner list

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards which honours actors from film and television, was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony featured a bunch of well-renowned presenters including Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain and Robert Downey Jr. among others. Let’s take a look at the complete winner list.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Oppenheimer”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Succession”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Bear”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“The Last of Us”
