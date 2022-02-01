Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version to premiere in Valentine's week

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi to release on Feb 13

Highlights 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu playing lead roles

It follows the life of Allu Arjun's character, Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father

The Telugu original, released in 2020, emerged as one the highest-grossing Indian films of that year

After stirring a storm of controversies, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to release in Hindi dubbed on February 13. The film's release was earlier called off and it was rumoured that the action was taken after Kartik Aaryan threatened to walk out of 'Shehzada'. Later, the producers cleared the air and revealed that Kartik had no part in the delay of the film's release.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which also has Pooja Hegde and Tabu playing lead roles, was directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by Allu Aravind. It follows the life of Allu Arjun's character, Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father. He later learns that he was swapped as an infant and his biological father is an affluent businessman.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is the famous line from the fifteenth-century Telugu Vaishnava poet Bammera Pothana's mythological story 'Gajendra Mokshanam', where Lord Vishnu comes down to save Gajendra, the elephant king, from Makaram, a crocodile.

The Telugu original, released in 2020, emerged as one the highest-grossing Indian films of that year.

On a related note, Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his film Pushpa. The film's Hindi release itself has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. It also starred Rashmika Mandana.