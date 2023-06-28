Allahabad HC blasts Adipurush makers over controversial dialogues: 'Hindus' tolerance being tested'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush row

The Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the makers of Adipurush film and asked if the people who put the disclaimer in the movie consider the countrymen, 'brainless'. The Court questioned why the tolerance of one religion is being tested by the makers of Adipurush. The court, which was hearing a petition demanding a ban on the film, said: "The nature of dialogues in the film is a big issue. Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home."

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack over its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters. After massive trolling and backlash on social media, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Amid this, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC slammed the censor board.

Allahabad High Court on Adipurush

"The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about a religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well," the bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh said that Central Board of Film Certification should have done something before granting certificate to Adipurush.

"Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we close our eyes on this issue also, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, so will it be put to test?)," the bench added. “The issue here (in the PIL pleas) is that the way the movie has been made, there are some scriptures which are exemplary and are worthy of worship," the bench added.

ALSO READ: Amid Adipurush backlash, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to telecast on TV | Deets Inside

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanons film is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. It registered a terrific opening at the box office. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

ALSO READ: Adipurush Row: Makers further reduce ticket price of Prabhas' film amid ban & free fall at box office

Latest Entertainment News