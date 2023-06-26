Adipurush Row: Makers further reduce ticket price of Prabhas' film amid ban & free fall at box office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush

Adipurush Row: The makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer have been receiving backlash for the movie's VFX as well as the dialogues. Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowd. However, it fell prey to several controversies and fan, leading to saw a steep decline in its Box Office figure. With this, T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, announced that audiences can now watch the movie at a discounted price of Rs 150. Now, according to latest updates, the price of the movie has been dropped further.

Adipurush's reduced the ticket prices to Rs 112. The offer will start from Monday (June 26) onwards. "Witness the epic saga unfold. Book your tickets starting from just Rs112/-* and experience the grandeur world of Adipurush, Offer starts tomorrow! #JaiShriRam," read the announcement from T-Series official Instagram handle. It also has a tagline which states that Adipurush will be screened with edited and changed dialogues.

Adipurush's Changed Dialogues

After massive trolling and backlash on social media, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir also received death threats from Kshatriya Karni Sena at a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh.

In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'. Another dialogue is "Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to "Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

ALSO READ: Adipurush Row: AICWA writes to Amit Shah demanding FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir & others

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

Latest Bollywood News