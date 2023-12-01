Alia Bhatt to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebrities who turned up for Animal screening in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Animal special screening in Mumbai

The special screening of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was quite a celebrity turnout. The screening was held in Mumbai's BKC area and it was a starry affair as the film fraternity graced the screening. Wife of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrived at the special screening with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The actress looked elegant in a black blazer which she paired with a pair of black pants. While Ranbir Kapoor sported a black suit with a pair of sunglasses.

Actor Anil Kapoor donned an all-black outfit at the premiere event. He sported a black jacket which he paired with a matching t-shirt and pants. Bobby Deol was seen clicking pictures with his fans at the premiere. Veteran actors Shakiti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi were also seen attending the screening of Animal.

Ever since its trailer was unveiled, the hype around Animal and its lead stars are currently at an all-time high. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, the film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Animal is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to witness the biggest opening of his career with Animal. In 2022, his film, Brahmastra, opened at Rs 37 crores on Day 1 at the box office.

