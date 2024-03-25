Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor play Holi with daughter Raha in their neighbourhood | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

It's already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl Raha. The couple are often spotted with their daughter Raha. On the occasion of Holi, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen celebrating the festival of colours with neighbours. In the video, their daughter Raha was also having fun.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a blue shirt with red shorts. Alia was seen in a bright orange top and pink shorts. Their daughter Raha stood with her mother Alia. Fans took comment section to shower their love on the lovely family and wished them Happy Holi. One user wrote, "Happy Holi raha". Another user wrote, "Cute one".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

