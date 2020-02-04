Akshay Kumar to play the role of villain in Dhoom 4? See deets

Dhoom is one of the popular movie series of Bollywood. Sequel after sequel, we have seen new actors joining the league which raised the excitement amongst the fans about who will be seen in the next Dhoom 4. There were talks that a lot of actors have been approached by the makers of the film some of which include Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and even Salman Khan. But the latest reports suggest that Khiladi Akshay Kumar has been finalized to take the Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom legacy forward. Further, it is being said that he will be seen playing the role of the antagonist this time after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan.

As per the reports in India Today, Bollywood analyst Atul Mohan was informed by an industry insider about the same and he took to Twitter to announce the same. Taking to the micro-blogging website he wrote, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for official announcement soon." However, no official announcement has been made yet.

A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4 🏍️. Let's wait for official announcement soon. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) February 3, 2020

Watch the official trailer of Dhoom

As soon as the news spread, fans went gaga over social media and showed their excitement. Have a look at how Netizens reacted:

Full fledged villain role for @akshaykumar in #Dhoom4 ! Not bad considering he has never played out & out neg role b4! So this will b huge! Goodluck to him!👍 — Avika💎 (@Prerna53657456) February 4, 2020

Finally AK is his using his good looks after 90's where he used to do stylized and hard hitting action films



Looking at his action packed line up finally AK is using his action skills & Greek god looks#Sooryavanshi #Dhoom4 #BellBottom pic.twitter.com/t1exzJLiZR — AKshay's Gladiator (@RebelAkshayFan) February 4, 2020

Nacho bc itni khusi #Dhoom4 — deepak (@khiladidipak) February 4, 2020

Big Big Blast 🔥🔥🔥 at BO inside source in @yrf camp leaked News.... Akshay Kumar's entry into the fourth part of the Dhoom franchise makes it the most special Dhoom film so far. #AkshayKumar #Dhoom4 Get Ready Akkians One more Dhamaka to Enjoy at the Box Office set it on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cekoKTezeH — Bobby Bhai Offcial (@BobbybhaiCritic) February 3, 2020

Previously in October also a news publication confirmed the actor's participation in Dhoom 4. However, it was later denied by Yash Raj Films, in a statement that read, "The article Dhoom to get Khiladi’s touch? printed in today’s Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double-check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts."

Watch the official trailer of Dhoom 2

Coming back to Akshay, he is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. Next, he has a lot of projects inline some of which include Laxxmi Bomb, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, etc.

Watch the official trailer of Dhoom 3

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page