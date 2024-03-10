Adult star Sophia Leone dies at 26, was found unconscious in her apartment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL After Thaina and Kagni, well-known adult star Sophia Leone has also passed away

For quite some time now, news of the demise of actors from the adult film industry has been coming to the fore. In January, Thaina Fields was found dead in her home, and in February, 36-year-old Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide. And now adult film star Sophia Leone has passed away. She was 26 years old. The actor's stepfather has issued a statement confirming her demise. He revealed that Sophia was found unconscious in her apartment a few days ago. Sophia's family and friends are also deeply shocked.

Mike Romero, stepfather of 26-year-old Sophia Leone, confirmed this in a statement released on GoFundMe, where the memorial fund will be raised. Sophia's father said that his family is shocked by the demise of the actor. "On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Sophia. Sophia's sudden death has shaken her family and friends to the core," the father said.

According to the father, Sophia was found unconscious in her apartment by her family on March 1, 2024. "The cause of death is being investigated by the local police. She was fond of traveling and always wanted to keep everyone around her happy," the father said.

After the death of Sophia Leone, a debate has erupted on social media. After all, why are women, especially from the adult industry, dying suspiciously at a young age? This is the third case in the last three months when an adult star has said goodbye to the world. For the unversed, In January, Thaina Fields was found dead in her home, and in February, 36-year-old Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide.

