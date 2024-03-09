Oscars 2024: When and where to watch the 96th Academy Awards

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Oscars 2024

Hollywood's biggest awards night, the Oscars are just around the corner. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be handing out the coveted Oscar statuette to the winners in various categories on March 10 in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Oscars are one of the most awaited ceremonies among film enthusiasts every year. This time is no different. Ahead of the big day, we bring to you all the information that is necessary so that you are looped in before the Oscars night.

What time will the Oscars 2024 start?

The prestigious award event will air live on ABC and will begin at 4:00 pm PT/ 7:00 pm, which is interestingly an hour earlier than the Oscar's traditional start. In Asia, the award show will go live on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards for the fourth time.

The presenters for the 96th Academy Awards include Bad Bunny, America Ferrera, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Nicholas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Ben Kingsley, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Forest Whitaker, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh and Ramy Youssef.

The nominations for the Oscar Awards 2024 were announced on January 23rd. Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro dominated the 96th Academy Awards nominations.The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on March 10 at a ceremony held at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will begin at approximately 4:00 am Indian time on March 11.

