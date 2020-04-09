Actor Shyam Sundar, who played Sugreev in Ramayan dies: Arun Govil mourns death

TV actor Shyam Sundar, who played the role of Sugreev in Ramayan has paased away, Co-star Arun Govil, who played the role of lord Ram in the show, took to his social media account to mourn his death. He tweeted, "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace."

Shyam Sundar Kalani's acting career started with Ramayana. After this, however, he did not get much work in the acting world. Sugreev's role in Ramayana comes during the exile of Lord Rama. Vanar Raj Sugreev helps Rama in the battle with Ravana.Rama gave Sugriva the status of his friend.

According to the reports, Shyam Sundar passed away on April 8 during the lockdown in Kalka after a proloned illness. Shyam Sundar's nephew Kamal Madnani , in an interaction with a daily, said on Friday that he had been fighting cancer for a long time now. Shyam Sundar is left behind by his wife.

Ramanand Sagar's magnum opus Ramayan is once again doing what it did almost three decades ago – capturing the imagination of the masses. The TV serial on Doordarshan, which is being retelecast on the national TV channel on public demand during 21-day COVID-19 lockdown in the country, was first aired in 1987.

Directed by Sagar, Ramayan featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The show also featured late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988.