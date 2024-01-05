Acid Darbari from 127 Hours to Sajna from Couples Retreat: Lesser known songs of A.R.Rahman

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A.R Rahman

Legendary music composer A.R Rahman who has worked in Hindi, South and Hollywood, Broadway and the London stage has given a glimpse of the versatility of the music for the upcoming generations. His music has changed the scenario in the country and has pushed the boundaries for the upcoming talent in this field. Let's take a look at a few of the lesser-known songs by A.R Rahman he has composed, which elevate all kinds of moods depending on the song.

1. Aayo Re Sakhi from Water

The perfect blend of santoor, violin and santoor gets a person to let out all the feelings. Aayo Re Sakhi is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sadhna Sargam. The song lyrics are written by Sukhwinder Singh and the music is composed by A.R Rahman.

2. Sajna from Couples Retreat

The soulful song from the film Couples Retreat is sung by P J Morton, who has been the keyboardist for the pop band Maroon 5. The lyrics are written by A.R Rahman and Blaaze.

3. Acid Darbari from 127 Hours

A.R Rahman's composition of the song Acid Darbari from the Hollywood film 127 Hours hit the right chord with the audience. Darbari is a Hindustani Raga played traditionally during the night and the track has a world-music fusion feel with strummed instruments.

4. Vennila Vennila from Iruvar

The song Vennila Vennila from the film Iruvar would touch the soul of every individual. The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and features Aishwarya Rai with beautiful dance moves.

Also Read: Watch: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all smiles holding Raha as family returns from vacation

Also Read: Ananya Panday's London Diaries! Actress shares pictures of her late New Year