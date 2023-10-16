8 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama: When Kartik Aaryan stunned orchestra by performing his ICONIC monologue | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

There are few actors in Bollywood whose first film makes success and catapults them to stardom within no time. Kartik Aaryan happens to be one of them. His famous monologue from his film Pyaar Ka Punchanama created a sensation. After that impressive feat, Kartik Aaryan recently went on to create for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, where Kabir shot an 8-minute long single shot war sequence with Kartik and his team in Kashmir's Aru Valley. In the post, he even mentioned that the action sequence turned out to be the 'most challenging, spectacular and difficult'. In the picture, Kartik can be seen dressed as a soldier and firing a machine gun in the middle of a battlefield.

Chandu Champion went on floors with a muhurat shot in London, ahead of which the first look poster of Kartik Aaryan's look was released. The film is based on Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medalist, when he won at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The Paralympian was bestowed with Padma Shri in 2018.

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is also jointly produced by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will also mark actor's first collaboration with Kabir and second one with Sajid. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 14 next year. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker who is well known for films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film did well at the box office.

