Saira Banu RECALLS being introduced to Hema Malini by late Raj Kapoor, shares unseen photo

Veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini turned 75 on October 16. On the occasion, Saira Banu wished the Dream Girl by sharing an unseen photo on Instagram. She also recalled being introduced to Hema Malini for the first time and the star who made that happen.

The rare photo shared by Saira Banu also features her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birth @dreamgirlhemamalini! Your grace and elegance have long been a source of admiration for many, and I'm grateful that our families have shared a profound bond over the years."

She added, "On this very day, I can't help but reflect on the year 1966 when we first crossed paths on the sets of Diwana. It was there that I had the pleasure of being introduced to you by the legendary Raj Kapoorji, and ever since that moment, I've held a profound affection for you, both as an artist and as a person. The exemplary life you have led is nothing short of inspiring."

"I absolutely adore you for the consistent warmth and kindness you've extended to me over the years, be it through our meetings or the continuous flow of heartfelt messages. Sending you lots of warmth and wishes," she concluded.

Esha Deol also took to social media and wished her mother with an adorable post. She also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong I love you."

