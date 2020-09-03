Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH What is Diljit Dosanjh G.O.A.T. that is trending worldwide?

Diljit Dosanjh is probably one of the most loved and followed celebrities whose songs are a must in any party or a wedding. His recent album G.O.A.T has broken all records of popularity and is trending not only in India but worldwide. The new album that contains as many as 17 songs started trending at number one across seven countries, which includes India, UAE, Bahrain and Canada, and is in the top trending list in 16 countries within a few hours of release. The title number of his latest album talks of his journey in the industry.

Talking about the love that the album has received, Diljit said, "I am so touched with the kind of love everyone has given me. I feel truly blessed. I have only unending gratitude for all my fans and my fellow industry friends for showing me so much love and support."

Diljit said that the album is for everyone who has encouraged him and his music. He said, "With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music."

The names of few songs that the album consists are--GOAT title track, Clash, Navi Navi Yaari, Peed, Taare, Track Suit, Faraar, Jatti, Pyaar, Habit etc.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, "Good Newwz" that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up.

