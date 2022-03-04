Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's chemistry in Rula Deti Hai music video gets #TejRan fans emotional

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARAN KUNDRRA Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra in Rula Deti Hai song

Fans had loved Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra together in the Bigg Boss 15 house. During their stay in the controversial reality show, the two found love in each other and they continue to win over hearts even after it has wrapped up with Tejasswi winning the trophy. After much anticipation, the makers of their song Rula Deti Hai released the music video featuring the two Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Needless to say that the song has gone viral after release and the couple's chemistry has translated beautifully on the screen.

Rula Deti Hai has Karan and Tejasswi playing a couple, who are no longer together due to unknown reasons. In the MV, we see Karan reminisce about their happy times. While Tejasswi looks glamorous, Karan aces in the brooding lover's character. Rula Deti Hai has been sung by Yasser Desai.

Sharing the song on their respective Instagram accounts, Karan and Tejasswi wrote, “Rula Deti Hai is always gonna be a very very special song to me and so close to our hearts. I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions and we will be waiting for all your feedback. Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed (sic)."

Reacting to the melodious track, one of the fans wrote, "The feeling takes you to a second world. The photography begins. The chemistry between Karan and Teja is awesome. The song is an integrated masterpiece (sic)," and another one commented, "Karan your eyes are the canvas of your emotions. Your eyes tell a thousand stories in a span of just one moment. The way you convey the pain has pierced the hearts of the viewers. You are absolutely an amazing actor! The craft of this art in u is topnotch (sic)."

Rula Deti Hai track has been shot in Goa. Karan also shared a making video for Rula Deti Hai on his YouTube channel in which he shares some cute moments with Tejasswi.

After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi is featured as lead actress in Ekta Kapoor-backed Naagin 6, where she plays the role of Pratha. Karan has entered the reality show Lock Upp as a jailer.