'Super Dancer 4' fame Vaibhav Ghuge's first ever music video 'Lagi Padi' teaser OUT

Choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge has made his debut in the music video 'Lagi Padi'. He made his television debut in the dance show 'Dance India Dance' Season 3 and is a dancer and choreographer for dance TV reality shows. The teaser for this much-anticipated track is finally here. 'Lagi Padi' features Vaibhav alongside the Anukriti Mona. The song is directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Aakarsha Sinha. The voice to this song is given by Jeetu Gaur and Abhijeeta Chauhan and is written by Salim Begana.

The teaser of 'Lagi Padi' by Sunshine Music has been released and it is immensely anticipated by fans of Vaibhav Ghuge and Anukriti Mona. A vibrant setup is present in the song 'Lagi Padi' where Vaibhav Ghuge flaunts his awesome dance moves in denim and goggles, Anukriti Mona wears a red bell sleeves blouse paired with denim shorts and a red dupatta, accessorized with a silver maang tikka and mirror jhumkas. Among the best party song picks, this groovy-romantic tune will surely be your favourite because of its catchy beats which will somehow make your legs move.

Indian dancer and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge has appeared in several dance reality shows. His television debut was on 'Dance India Dance Season 3', he went on to also appeared on the 8th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Also, Vaibhav Ghuge choreographed for the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'.

Many contestants have been choreographed by him. In addition, he was part of 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'. As one of India's best dance gurus, Vaibhav Ghuge has garnered a colossal amount of fan following over the years due to his dedication to his art.

Talking about his debut in the music video, Vaibhav told IANS: "Usually, I am busy choreographing. But, this was a different experience. Nothing has been choreographed by me in this song. It's been choreographed by Imran Malgunkar. He knows how I put my energy into it. It's my first video album featuring as a lead. The dance form is Bollywood freestyle in the music video."

"Vaibhav is a very good choreographer and dancer. His energy is very high at the time of the dance. It is a great and privileged thing for me to participate with him and dance with him," said Anukriti Mona.

'Lagi Padi' will release soon on the Sunshine Music YouTube channel.