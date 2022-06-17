Sidhu Moose Wala’s song '295' makes it to Billboard Global 200 Chart; fans say 'legends never die'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Sidhu Moose Wala

Days after Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, his popular song '295' entered Billboard Global 200 Chart. Reportedly, Moose Wala becomes the first-ever Punjabi artist in history to make it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart, which also features global popular artists including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber among others. A new entry to the chart, song 295 is presently ranked 154th. Released in July 2021, the song has over 198 million views just on YouTube.

Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, co-founder and COO of One Digital Entertainment shared the update with Moose Wala’s fans on social media. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a screenshot of Moose Wala’s name from the chart. Soon after the news was shared, several fans remembered the late singer. "Legends never die," said a fan. Calling him 'greatest of all time,' a user wrote, "Sidhu Moose Wala forever." Also, the Punjabi singer was featured among the best new artists of 2020 by The Guardian.

Last year, Sidhu Moose Wala unveiled his track '295', which reportedly expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code,"Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class" as songs lyrics were, "Dharman de naam te debate milugi. Sach bolega taan milu 295 Je karega tarakki putt hate milugi. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala was dressed as groom before last rites. Know its significance

After his death, several users found an uncanny coincidence between his death date and the title of the song '295'. Take a look

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. The Delhi Police on June 10 informed that they have identified six shooters who were involved in the chilling murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. ALSO READ: Who is Mankirt Aulakh? Punjabi singer making headlines after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder