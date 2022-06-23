Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHUMOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala's first song after death 'SYL' to release today; fans call him 'a forever legend'

Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on May 29, 2022, after he was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district. Ever since the Punjabi singer is gone from the mortal world, his fans have kept him alive in their heart by cherishing the memories he gave through his songs. On Wednesday, a recent post was made on the official social media handle of the late singer. It was about his new music video's release. Yes, that's true! Sidhu Moose Wala's first song post his death will be released today on his official YouTube channel at 6 pm. The track for the unversed is written and sung by Moose Wala himself. It is based on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Punjab’s rights over river waters and Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.

On Wednesday, the cover photo of the 'SYL' song was released by Sidhu Moose Wala’s team. The caption posted alongside the announcement read, "SYL releasing tomorrow (Thursday) 6 pm. It’s only on Sidhu Moose Wala’s official YouTube channel."

The song is scheduled to be released just minutes after the voting for the Sangrur byelection will conclude. Have a look at the poster here:

As soon as the announcement was made, Moose Wala's fans went crazy on the internet. Many poured in their tribute in the comments section while others said that they cannot wait to hear the voice of their favourite singer one last time. Apart from this, there are people who have changed their social media DP to the newly released poster in order to show their solidarity.

A person wrote, "Real Legend," while another one said, "Can’t wait." A fan commented, "DIL DA NI MADA TERA SIDHUMOSEALA Love u jatta miss u always," while another one penned, "Legends never die." Many fire and heart emojis also poured in from the fans.

Just recently, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh won everyone's heart when he paid tribute to not just Sidhu Moose Wala but also to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. 'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' was shown in the background of Diljit's show in Vancouver. Diljit also shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram and captioned the post as, "One love."

Sidhu Moose Wala used to say everything without hesitation through his songs, movie, and concerts. Many times the singer used to get caught in controversy also owing to the same, but it never stopped him. Sidhu Moose Wala was truly a fearless star.