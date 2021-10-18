Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAREGAMA Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fans upset with Adhura song title; makers change it to Habit again

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans cannot keep calm as a music video featuring their two stars, SidNaaz is set to release on October 21. This song will mark Sidharth Shukla's last stint impressing the audience with his dancing and acting skills on screen. The song crooned by Shrey Ghoshal and Arko was earlier titled Adhura but on fans demand the makers changed it to Habit. The makers took to Twitter and shared #Sidnaaz fans : We heard you. Make way for Habit. Enough said!"

Take a look at the new poster of the music video:

The music video of the track features Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's remaining footage from the last time the two shot together for the music video in Goa.

Recently, the fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz demanded the song's name to be changed to Habit, which was its previous title. The update on the song's title has left fans excited and overwhelmed. Check out their reactions here:

After Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, some behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the music video had gone viral on social media after which the fans demanded the music label to release the song soon.

The official Instagram handle of Saregama released the first poster of the music video. "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon. @shehnaazgill @realsidharthshukla (sic)," read the caption.

'Adhura' will be out on the official YouTube channel of Saregama.