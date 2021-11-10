RRR Mass Anthem out: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan's killer moves in first song 'Naacho Naacho'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIRBOBBY Jr. NTR, Ram Charan's killer moves in Naacho Naacho

Makers of the magnum opus 'RRR' on Wednesday dropped the firts song of the film, 'Naacho Naacho' featuring superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. 'RRR' film team took to the official Twitter handle to inform the fans that the new song is the 'Mass Anthem'. They unveiled the 'Naacho Naacho' song an hour earlier than expected with the leading duo shaking a leg together. With groovy and upbeat tunes, music director M.M. Keeravani has composed the song. It is shot in an opulent set, which is visible in the backdrop.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR can also be seen interacting with the team which include Rajamouli, the choreographers and other crew members. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR proved that they are among the best dancers in India, yet again. The mood-lifting beats and the perkiest actors dancing to those beats is just what the fans have been waiting for, ever since the makers announced the magnum opus.

Apart from Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the multi-starrer film features, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. 'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.