Roohi song Nadiyon Paar OUT: Janhvi Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire with her steamy moves

The makers of the upcoming horror-drama 'Roohi' on Wednesday dropped a dance number, 'Nadiyon Par' featuring Janhvi Kapoor as she sets the dance floor on fire. The 'Gunjan Saxena' star took to Instagram and shared the video of the peppy dance number. The song is a rendition of 'Let the Music Play', the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation. The two minute-twenty-seven-seconds video showcases a dazzling display of Kapoor's moves. The actor sizzles and shines in the latest version of the song. Dressed in shimmering gold, Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the foot-tapping number.

Adding to her sexy avatar, the melody is sure to cause mayhem on dance floors all over. Janhvi announced the song release and wrote, "#NadiyonPaar out now: #Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021."

Composers Sachin- Jigar says, "Let the Music Play is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! Nadiyon Paar absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi's magic, to bring that extra tadka."

Apart from composing the track, Sachin - Jigar also helms the mic for the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The lyrics are penned by Shamur, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya. While retaining the funky essence of the original tune, the number also gives itself a fresh zing for gen-next. 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

