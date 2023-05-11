Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby boy's name FINALLY revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: ROCKYXRIH Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby's name has finally been revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy's name has finally been revealed one year after his birth. Rihanna gave birth to her first child on May 13, 2022, four months after the news of their pregnancy was revealed. According to a report in Daily Mail, the name of the singer's baby has been revealed as per the birth certificate. He has been named RZA Athelston Mayers. Fans were confused and shocked in regard to the inspiration behind the name.

The child, whom the pop singer has with partner A$AP Rocky, is thought to be named in honor of the producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan-the American hip-hop clan which was collectively formed in Staten Island in 1992. RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, is one of the most prominent members, having produced most albums for the group and has also released solo music under the name Bobby Digital.

In 2008, RZA almost had an opportunity to collaborate with Rihanna to appear in the remake of the 1985 Kung-fu comedy The Last Dragon, but the film was never released. Rihanna had hinted at the name by wearing clothing that represents Wu-Tang Clan comprising RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa multiple times since giving birth.

The news of Rihanna's son's name comes just months after the singer gave a jaw-dropping Super Bowl Half Time Show performance. Although the show saw the singer return to the stage for the first time in seven years, it's fair to say that wasn't the only talking point of the performance with Rihanna announcing that she is pregnant.

Rihanna who is expecting baby number two with her partner A$AP Rocky, hasn't divulged any further details such as the gender or due date of the baby. But, the singer was spotted looking at girl's clothes last month.

