Rapper Badshah apologises after receiving backlash over his latest song 'Sanak'

Rapper Badshah reportedly faced backlash for his latest song ‘Sanak’. The rapper apologised on social media on Monday, April 24, after several individuals objected to the lyrics of his new single.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, 'Sanak', sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone`s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

"In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," Badshah added.

See post,

According to reports, a senior priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple chastised Badshah for utilising Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath) in the song, as well as some obscene lyrics. He also demanded that the singer apologise for "hurting religious sentiments" and delete God's name from "Sanak."

