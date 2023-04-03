Badshah denies wedding rumours with GF Isha Rikhi; calls it super lame

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Badshah denies wedding with GF Isha Rikhi

Badshah has refuted reports that he and girlfriend Isha Rikhi are getting married. The news of Badshah's nuptials had been making rounds on the internet, and it also created a buzz on social media. The rapper dispelled the claims on Instagram. The rapper said on his Instagram story, that he respects media outlets but the rumours about his alleged wedding are “super lame.” He fully denied the wedding rumours, and added that whoever is reporting such news about him needs to have “better masala.”

Badshah’s relationship with Isha Rikhi

The singer has been dating Isha Rikhi for a very long time but neither side has reassured the other or denied their connection. Badshah is known for keeping his personal life distinct from his public persona and rarely divulging information.

After getting married in 2012, Jasmine and Badshah welcomed their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Despite the social media buzz surrounding the reports of Badshah and Jasmine Masih’s separation, neither side responded to the news nor confirm or deny it.

Badshah on the work front

On the work front, Badshah is slated to pair up with Illeana D'Cruz for his upcoming single Sab Ghazab. The song will be made available on April 12, 2023. The rapper is basking in the success of his successful songs like Garmi, DJ Wale Babu, Let's Naacho, Bad Boy, and Paagal.

