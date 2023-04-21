Badshah's new song in trouble over objectionable lyrics using 'Bholenath' reference; complaint filed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADBOYSHAH Badshah's new song in trouble over objectionable lyrics

Rapper Badshah appears to be in trouble for the lyrics of his new song. A complaint was submitted to the police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday against the singer for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by using the word 'Bholenath' in a song that contains objectionable lyrics, a police official said. The complaint was submitted by an organization called 'Parshuram Sena' and action will be taken after the allegations are investigated, MG Road police station in-charge Santosh Singh said.

The organisation's lawyer Vinod Dwivedi claimed the lyrics of Badshah's new song 'Sanak' contained objectionable lyrics and the use of the word 'Bholenath' had hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Some people also protested in front of MG Road police station and burnt an effigy of the 37-year-old artiste.

Recently, Badshah was in the headlines for his wedding rumours with his longtime girlfriend and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. As per the media reports, the couple was planning a gurdwara wedding in north India in April which was to be attended by close family members and friends. However, the rapper rubbished the rumours with an Instagram story calling the speculations 'baseless'.

Badshah was rumoured to be dating her since last year after they met at a party and shared similar interests. The rapper was married to Jasmine Masih in 2012 and in 2017, the two became parents to their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. However, they separated in 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

