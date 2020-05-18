Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi lauds 'Jayatu Bharatam' song shared by Lata Mangeshkar, calls it 'Melodious message for Aatma Nirbhar'

The entire country is battling the coronavirus to curb which a lockdown has been implemented. To increase the nation's will power and evoke the spirit of self-reliance in this difficult time, as many as 211 singers have composed a song titled 'Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam - Vasudev Kutumbakkam' which was shared by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the song by retweeting it and called it a 'Melodious message for Aatma Nirbhar India'.

"This song will thrill and inspire everyone. It gives a melodious message for the 'aatma-nirbhar' (self-reliant) India," the PM tweeted, while sharing the video posted by singer Lata Mangeshkar.

यह गीत हर किसी को उत्साहित और प्रेरित करने वाला है। इसमें आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए सुरों से सजा उद्घोष है। https://t.co/N6qy4BaCfI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2020

Previously, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "नमस्कार.हमारे ISRA के बहुत गुणी २११ कलाकारोंने एक होकर आत्मनिर्भर भारत की भावना से प्रेरित इस गीत का निर्माण किया है ,जो पूरे भारत की जनता को और हमारे आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्रभाई मोदीजी को हम अर्पण करते हैं.जयतु भारतम् @narendramodi , @SangeetSetuIn which translates to "Our talented ISRA singers came together to make this song inspired by the spirit of 'aatma-nirbhar' India, which is dedicated to the people of India and PM Narendra Modi."

Talking about the song, it features popular singers like Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Usha Uthup, and Prasoon Joshi among others who have recorded their part from their homes. It has been composed by Shankar Mahadevan and lyrics have been penned down by Joshi.

Watch the full song here:

