Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOORAN_SISTERSOFFICIAL Patakha Guddi, Ghani Bawri: 6 Nooran Sisters' songs you should add to your playlist now

Music sensations Nooran sisters started their music career from early childhood. They received their training from their father Ustad Gulshan Mir, grandson of Bibi Nooran and son of Swarn Nooran, a Sufi singer of the 1970s. Sultana Nooran was seven and Jyoti Nooran was five, Mir discovered their talent while they were playing at home and singing a Bulleh Shah kalam they had heard from their grandmother. Nooran Sisters rose to fame with the MTV Talent hunt series MTV's Sound Trippin. They sang the song Tung Tung which was later adapted in Akshay Kumar's movie Singh is Bling.

They got their first break in Bollywood in 2014 with the song Patakha Guddi in the movie Highway, with music director A.R Rahman. The movies they have sung in include Sultan, Mirzya, Dangal, Jab Harry met Sejal and Bharat. Here we bring to you some of Nooran sister's Bollywood songs you should not miss.

Patakha Guddi (Highway)

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (Dum Laga Ke Haisha)

Ghani Bawri (Tanu Weds Manu: Returns)

Tuk Tuk (Sultan)

Idiot Banna (Dangal)

Jee Ve Sohaneya (Jab Harry Met Sejal)