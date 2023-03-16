Naushad Khan elated with success of 'Piya Re' and Gallan Mithiya; says ‘we are excited’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naushad Khan elated with success of Piya Re

The romantic track 'Piya Re' released a month ago, has taken the internet by storm. This song has consistently remained in the top songs in the list of chartbusters. On the other hand, Naushad Khan’s another song Gallan Mithiya has also created a storm on the internet. Looking at the love both these songs have been getting, Khan explains that it gives them encouragement to keep working hard and giving a platform to new talent.

Naushad Khan, the founder of the Indie Music Label, is very excited about the reach these songs have gotten in a short time. He says that the success of this song proves that you can achieve huge success even with young talent if the content is powerful.

"The success of Piya Re and Gallan Mithiya, released just two weeks apart, has given me new confidence. The back-to-back success of both songs has got our team excited and constantly trying new things. We are confident that's how we will continue to create great music for our audiences with the trust and love they have shown us. Also, we will reiterate our commitment to give opportunities to new talents", adds Naushad.

Gallan Mithiya and Piya Re has garnered millions of views on YouTube. Both songs were released in two weeks and have made netizens go bonkers. Naushad Khan also produced Heeriye Diljaaniye which was sung by Javed Ali and it went on to become a hit amongst the fans.

He also produced the super catchy tracks Tum Mere and Dhol Baja by Darshan Raval. Both these songs have also crossed 13 million and 32 million views respectively on YouTube to date. Big names in Bollywood singing like Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Papon, Neeti Mohan, and living legends like Asha Bhosle also contributed to hit songs like Uff, Heeriye Diljaaniye, Tere Layi, Aye Zindagi for Naushad's Indie Music label.

