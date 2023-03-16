Hariharan and Aalok Shrivastav come together for new melody 'Samjha To Kar' | Checkout

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Poster of Hariharan's new song Samjha To Kar

Samjha To Kar' is a beautiful and melodious song exceptionally sung by the versatile legend Hariharan, written by well-known acclaimed poet Aalok Shrivastav and composed by soulful composer Kshitij Tarey. The music video is beautifully shot and also features gorgeous actress Aksha Pardasany, produced by Ved Gupta which is set to release on 18th March on Bazm-e-khas YouTube channel. The motion poster of the song has been released.

On talking about the song Legendary singer Hariharan shares, "I recently shot for this very beautiful song 'Samjha Toh Kar' written by my dear friend Aalok Shrivastav and composed by Kshitij Tarey. The song is high on a soulful and romantic feel which invokes the feeling of Love. The audio has a grandeur feel with the String section playing a major part with tabla being a prominent part of rhythm which gives an Indian feel. The lyrics by Aalok Shrivastav penetrate your heart and bring the love out with his simple yet meaningful lyrics. The composition by Kshitij Tarey is very melodious and mesmerizing with an Indian touch to it which is rooted in Indian culture. It was a great experience working with all and I'm really looking forward to its release.

Noted lyricist Aalok Shrivastav describes his working experience with Hariharan and others. He shares, "I have been listening to Hariharan ji's music for more than thirty years. I have been fortunate enough to work with several notable singers as a lyricist and feel this song is a fulfillment of my wish to work with him. Thanks to BeK music and Ved Gupta ji for this wonderful opportunity. The soulful, mesmerizing music is given by one of the renowned composers in the industry, Kshitij Tarey. The singing by Hariharan is outstanding and brings the nostalgic feel of the musical era of 90s. Aksha very significantly portrays her emotions which completely justifies the lyrics, composition and singing of the song. I'm immensely grateful for being associated with such wonderful people. I'm very hopeful that everyone will love this song!"

Renowned music Composer Kshitij Tarey adds, "Me and Aalok ji were looking forward to collaborating together for a long time and one fine day he sent me the lyrics of this song. I thought that a very good Indian composition could be made from this and started working on it. I sent the first draft to our producer, who really liked it. He asked me about the singer we were looking at for this song, and to me the only person that came to my mind was Hariharan sir. That's how he came on board and completed the song. Not only did he suit the melody, but his melodious voice has also created magic in this song, which is sure to make you fall in love with it."

