Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SAREGAMA After Madhuban song controversy, Sunny Leone reveals she wants it to be biggest party anthem of this year

Sunny Leone opens up on her latest dance number 'Madhuban', crooned by Kanika Kapoor. She has all the hopes from her latest song and believes it will be well received by her fans and listeners. Talking about the song, Sunny says: "When I shot for a big song like 'Madhuban', I knew that everyone was going to like it. Working on this song has been unlike any other. From the online digital campaign to learning the song, then shooting for it and also getting into the costume --- all of it was a lot of hard work and I hope that people enjoy watching it. It's a high upbeat party number."

The peppy track has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi and choreographed and directed by Ganesh Acharya.

She shares further about the shooting of the track and says: "It was a lot of fun. We were shooting non-stop for 2 days. I have loved my outfits and the different looks in the music video. Hope my fans like my look too. The best and the most difficult part of the shoot was using the harness. However, I can say it was all worth it because I am loving the response to the music video."

Also read: Sunny Leone's new song Madhuban faces backlash, netizens demand ban; here's why

Sunny says that working with Kanika has always been fun and she believes that this song will get much attention like their previous hits. "We have worked together in the past and have given hits. We are sure this song, 'Madhuban' is going to be a hit and will top the charts. I have loved her voice in this song and I am so glad that I got this opportunity to work with her again," she says, adding : " I want Madhuban to be the biggest party anthem of this year. So guys watch it and make your reels."

Sunny will also be seen in a web series.

"I have a web series 'Anamika', two south films and some other things in the pipeline which I can't wait to share later," she concludes.