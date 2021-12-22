Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone's new song Madhuban faces backlash, netizens demand ban; here's why

Highlights Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor have also worked together in Baby Doll

Madhuban has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya

Kanika Kapoor's latest track titled Madhuban featuring Sunny Leone was released on Wednesday (December 22). The song which has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi did not go down too well with the netizens. Soon after the song was launched on YouTube it started facing backlash on social media platforms. The users slammed the makers and the actress for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu religion. Some of the users also demanded the complete ban of the song.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Sunny asked the users, "Have you watched it yet? #MadhubanSunnyLeone."

In no time her post was bombarded with comments. One of the users said, "This is shit and yet another attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments!" Another user said, "Radha is not dancer she is a devotee...madhuban is a noble place madhuban mein radha aise dance nahi karti ...shameful lyrics."

Here's how netizens reacted to the song on Twitter:

On the work front, Sunny Leone will soon start shooting for MTV Splitsvilla’s upcoming season. She will also be seen making her Kollywood debut with the film Shero.