Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Uttar Pradesh
  3. Noida workers' protest LIVE: Violence, traffic chaos on DND flyway; Chilla border shut
 Live now

Noida workers' protest LIVE: Violence, traffic chaos on DND flyway; Chilla border shut

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Workers in Noida Phase 2 staged a violent protest over salary demands, damaging vehicles and clashing with police. The unrest has continued for four days, with heavy police deployment and new measures announced by authorities to address workers’ concerns.

Noida workers' protest LIVE
Noida workers' protest LIVE Image Source : PTI
Noida:

Tension continues to rise in Noida’s Phase 2 location as workers’ protest over salary hikes has turned violent. What began as a demand for better wages has now escalated into clashes, stone-pelting, and damage to vehicles and property. For the fourth day in a row, large groups of workers have gathered, showing anger over low pay and long working hours. Police have been deployed in heavy numbers to control the situation, but unrest remains.

This comes a day after the district administration has stepped in with fresh assurances and worker welfare measures, urging employees to remain calm and return to work.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Noida workers’ protest...

 

 

Live updates :Noida Workers' Protest LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:08 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Traffic chaos on DND Flyway after Chilla border closure

    Heavy traffic congestion has been reported on the Delhi–Noida DND Flyway after authorities closed the Chilla Border, a key connecting route between Delhi and Noida, following a violent protest in Noida’s Phase 2 area. The protest, led by employees of a private company demanding a salary hike, turned aggressive with incidents of stone-pelting and damage to vehicles and property. The situation led to traffic diversions, causing long queues and major delays for commuters.

     

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Noida link road blocked

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that traffic movement towards Noida has been severely affected due to the ongoing workers’ agitation in Phase 2. Protesters have completely blocked the Noida Link Road from the Chilla Border, leading to heavy congestion. Commuters have been advised to avoid the route and use alternative options such as the DND Flyway via Sarai Kale Khan or take NH-24 through Kondli Bridge to enter Noida. Travelers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.

     

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What are the demands of workers?

    The industrial landscape of Noida’s Phase 2 was gripped by chaos on Monday as long-simmering labor grievances erupted into large-scale violence. Thousands of workers from the Hosiery Complex and the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) took to the streets to protest what they described as "systemic exploitation," leading to a heated confrontation. The demonstration, which began as a sit-in for better pay, took a dark turn when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and the vandalism of private vehicles and factory property. Police units were deployed in large numbers. The cops used tear gas and cane charge to disperse the crowd. PAC units have also been deployed in the strife-hit areas. Read the full story here

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Workers' salary hike protest in Noida turns violent

    Workers in Noida Phase 2 location staged a violent protest demanding a salary hike. The protest turned aggressive, with the employees damaging police vehicles and other property. Eyewitnesses reported that the protesters overturned a police vehicle and engaged in stone-pelting, intensifying the already tense situation. This marks the fourth consecutive day of unrest, as employees continue to gather in large numbers to demand better pay. Authorities are struggling to bring the situation under control due to the scale of the protests and the aggressive behavior of the employees. Read the full story here

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy police deployment in Noida

    Authorities have deployed a strong police force to control the situation and prevent further violence. Security has been tightened across the industrial area.

     

  • 11:43 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Noida unrest continues for 4th day

    This is the fourth consecutive day of protests, with a large number of workers gathering to demand better wages and improved working conditions. The situation remains tense.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh
Noida Protest Greater Noida Phase Salary Hike
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\