Noida workers' protest LIVE: Violence, traffic chaos on DND flyway; Chilla border shut

Noida:

Tension continues to rise in Noida’s Phase 2 location as workers’ protest over salary hikes has turned violent. What began as a demand for better wages has now escalated into clashes, stone-pelting, and damage to vehicles and property. For the fourth day in a row, large groups of workers have gathered, showing anger over low pay and long working hours. Police have been deployed in heavy numbers to control the situation, but unrest remains.

This comes a day after the district administration has stepped in with fresh assurances and worker welfare measures, urging employees to remain calm and return to work.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Noida workers’ protest...