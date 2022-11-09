Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kpop dominates: BTS, BLACKPINK, Aoora and others to follow

When Psy's 'Gangnam Style' was released in 2012, it took over the world instantly. At that time the world of Kpop was under an umbrella and the wide success of Psy's song forced people to look at South Korean pop culture in a new light. Many started to explore Korean songs, dance, Kdramas, and other things. Since then, many Kpop stars also emerged and managed to earn a fan base outside of South Korea. In the last decade, Kpop idols like BTS members, BLACKPINK members, Aoora, TXT and others have managed to carve a niche for themselves and taken Kpop to new heights.

While there is hardly anyone who is aware of Kpop and not a fan, there are many Korean singers like Aoora who attract attention for their impressive talent. The South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and composer under Ilgongipal Company and Billion DC, Aoora made his group debut in 2011. He was a member of the boy group AA and COMSMAN but made his solo debut on March 28, 2014 with the digital single 'Body Part.'

In India, Aoora has particularly gained a massive fan following because of his viral mashups of Indi songs. His social media is flooded with videos that show him grooving to Bollywood songs and mixing Indian songs with his beats. He recently shared a video of his mashup, featuring Dalkeh Mehendi's song 'Bolo Ta Ra' and the song 'Run'. Check out the video here-

Aoora has many other videos of his mashups that have Indian songs and Korean songs, especially those of Kpop band BTS. Fans are in awe of his talent and love watching him groove to Hindi songs.

There is no denying that Kpop wave has hit India as well. There are many people, especially the youth, who love everything about Kpop and follow it judiciously.

